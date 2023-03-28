China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,459,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 57,028,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About China Tower

Further Reading

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

