China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,459,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 57,028,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About China Tower
