Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

CHD stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

