CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$70.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.