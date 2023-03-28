CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.40.
Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$70.99.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
