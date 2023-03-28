CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Featured Stories

