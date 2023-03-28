Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,665,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 146,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

