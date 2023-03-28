CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 53,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.