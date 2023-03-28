Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CKNHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC cut Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CKNHF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

