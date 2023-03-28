ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

CEM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 31,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,161. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

