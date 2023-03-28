Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

GLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.