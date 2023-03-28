Clover Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,514.87 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $63,514.87 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,623,396 coins and its circulating supply is 311,676,321 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

