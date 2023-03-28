CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

