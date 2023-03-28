Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 1,930,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,262,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading

