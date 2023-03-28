Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. 24,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 220,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cohu by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 242,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

