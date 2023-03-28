Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. 24,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 220,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
