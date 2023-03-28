Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to “Underperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.32.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and sold 289,234 shares valued at $15,216,199. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.