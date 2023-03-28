Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in March

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of Coles Group stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

