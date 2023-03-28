Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

