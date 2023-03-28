Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

