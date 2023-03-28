Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3576 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %
CCZ opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.
