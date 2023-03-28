Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 5.1%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 924,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,390,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

