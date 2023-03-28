Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 5.1%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 924,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,390,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
