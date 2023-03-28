Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $199.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Concentrix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

