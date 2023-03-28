Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $268.27 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $855.23 million and $268.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,953.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00321527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00448412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,940,700 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,831,332.2942953 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31515246 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $285,182,081.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.