Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $219.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.