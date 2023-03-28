Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Contango Ore Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

