Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Contango Ore Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.
