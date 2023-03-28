Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.20 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,601. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,966,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,266,211.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $864,300. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

