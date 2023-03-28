Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPLF. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

CPLF stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.31.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

