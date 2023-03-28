Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Decisive Dividend in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVE:DE opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12. The stock has a market cap of C$100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.19. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

