Cosmos 1-Day Volume Hits $122.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00041870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $122.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017650 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.