Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.90 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Covenant has a total market cap of $31.90 million and $57,059.48 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

