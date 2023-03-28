Covenant Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,365.89 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $90,365.89 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

