Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVOSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

