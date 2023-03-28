Craig J. Patla Sells 725 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SJW Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,955. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
SJW Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of SJW Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJW Group (SJW)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.