Craig J. Patla Sells 725 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,955. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

