Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the February 28th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $475,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 3.8 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

