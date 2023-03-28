Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $74.09 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 484,228,973 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

