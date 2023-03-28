Critical Analysis: Forge Global (FRGE) versus The Competition

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forge Global
|-161.22%
|-26.59%
|-22.44%
|Forge Global Competitors
|4.06%
|20.37%
|5.54%
Volatility and Risk
Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Forge Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forge Global
|$69.38 million
|-$111.86 million
|-1.10
|Forge Global Competitors
|$7.42 billion
|$656.15 million
|30.66
Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forge Global
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|Forge Global Competitors
|144
|897
|1198
|31
|2.49
Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 118.55%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.