Critical Review: Partner Communications (PTNRY) & Its Rivals

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Partner Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Partner Communications Competitors -20.01% 16.06% -9.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Partner Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications Competitors 180 644 1138 80 2.55

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 70.82%. Given Partner Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications’ competitors have a beta of 5.32, indicating that their average stock price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion $37.00 million 15.60 Partner Communications Competitors $39.33 billion $928.68 million 24.13

Partner Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Partner Communications competitors beat Partner Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

