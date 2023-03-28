Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 14th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 99,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,648. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.68 and a 52-week high of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

