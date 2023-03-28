CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 11,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 124,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.