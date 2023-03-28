Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

