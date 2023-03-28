CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.19.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $39,734.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,168. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $98,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

