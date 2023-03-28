CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 2,730,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,868,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.