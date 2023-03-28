CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.96

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $37.96 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

