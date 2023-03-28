Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

