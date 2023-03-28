CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 2,664,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,817. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

