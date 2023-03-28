CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 2,664,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,817. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
