Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 86,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,824. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

