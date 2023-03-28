Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.38

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 475229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danone from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Danone Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

