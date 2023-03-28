Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $169.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

DRI opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.04.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

