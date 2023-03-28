Decred Market Cap Achieves $297.31 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.04 or 0.00074009 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $297.31 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00150895 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,834,449 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

