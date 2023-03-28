Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

