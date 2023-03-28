DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.8 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.47.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

