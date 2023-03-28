Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and approximately $899,587.35 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

